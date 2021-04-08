Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ollie Robinson and Tom Haines posted Sussex's best-ever seventh-wicket partnership against Lancashire

County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Sussex 291-9: Haines 155, Robinson 59; Bailey 3-41 Lancashire: Yet to bat Lancashire 3 pts, Sussex 2 pts Scorecard

A career-best 155 from batsman Tom Haines helped Sussex recover from a dreadful start against Lancashire.

The visitors were reduced to 14-3 in the first hour, with both Stiaan van Zyl and Tom Clark out for nought.

However, Haines, who had also hit a ton in the final game of last season, kept his head and batted wonderfully to reach three figures off 177 balls.

He was supported by all-rounder Ollie Robinson (59) in a stand of 126 as Sussex finished on a creditable 291-9.

Despite the early batting collapse, it ended up being a record-breaking day for the visitors as Haines comfortably beat his highest first-class score of 124 and his seventh-wicket partnership with Robinson was Sussex's best against Lancashire.

It had looked like being a memorable day for all the wrong reasons when Aaron Thompson, Van Zyl and Clark went for a combined three runs.

Haines, 22, helped them recover from 14-3 to 127-6 before Robinson joined him at the crease and they pulled the visitors into a decent position.

Stuart Meaker ended day one on 27 not out and Ian Salisbury's men will hope to get the nine more runs they need for the third batting bonus point on Friday.