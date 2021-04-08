Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ollie Robinson's 84 came off 123 balls and included 12 fours

County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day one): Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Kent 309-7: Robinson 84, Leaning 79 Northamptonshire 2 pts; Kent 3 pts Scorecard

A superb 84 from Ollie Robinson and a steady 79 from Jack Leaning gave Kent the advantage on day one at Northants.

Kent lost England batsman Zak Crawley cheaply, but opener Jordan Cox struck 62 before Leaning and Robinson helped their side build a solid platform, adding 98 in a fine fifth-wicket stand.

Leaning fell with the scores evenly poised at 225-5.

But Robinson and Darren Stevens then raced to 296-5 before two late wickets saw Kent finish the day on 309-7.

Hosts Northamptonshire had won the toss and elected to field, a decision which seemed justifiable when Crawley (14) and fellow England batsman Joe Denly (1) were both dismissed by Gareth Berg early to leave Kent on 38-3.

But a spirited counter-attack from Leaning and Robinson wrestled the day back in Kent's favour.

When batsman Emilio Gay claimed his maiden first-class wicket with just his third ball as Leaning was caught behind, things were again looking up for Northamptonshire.

But 22-year-old Robinson, who was eventually caught by Charlie Thurston off the bowling of Nathan Buck, and 44-year-old Stevens (34 not out) added quick runs in the final session as Kent had the better of the opening day.