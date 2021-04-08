Yorkshire's England captain Joe Root shares a joke with his brother Billy, the Glamorgan batsman

County Championship Group Three, Headingley (day one): Glamorgan 310-8 (96 overs): Van der Gugten 80*, Douthwaite 57, Carlson 55; Coad 3-79 Yorkshire Yet to bat Yorkshire 2 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

A purple patch from the Yorkshire seamers prevented the battle of the Root brothers from getting personal before Glamorgan fought back to reach 310-8 at a freezing Headingley.

Billy battled for more than three hours for a gritty 43, but was dismissed well before England captain Joe came into the attack.

A hard-hitting stand of 122 between Dan Douthwaite (57) and Timm van der Gugten (80 not out) rescued Glamorgan.

Ben Coad (3-79) was the most successful of the seam attack.

He was well supported by Matthew Fisher, Steve Patterson and Duanne Oliver before Glamorgan grabbed back the momentum in the evening session, van der Gugten earning his first-class best score as he grew in confidence while Michael Hogan clubbed a late unbeaten 40.

Earlier Kiran Carlson hit a sparky 55 to give Glamorgan some momentum either side of the lunch interval.

Joe Root bowled only three overs and spent much of the day doing shuttle runs in the field in a bid to keep warm in the arctic conditions, far removed from his last outing in Ahmedabad.

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"Dan and Timmy really put us in a good spot especially with Hoges joining in at the end there, and it's one of those wickets where if you get in, you can cash in. We were staring down the barrel for a bit there but it's even at the end of the day.

"Billy and me enjoyed batting together, we put together a little partnership and it was a shame I couldn't kick on. It was all very friendly between Billy and Joe out there.

"It was harsh conditions and it gets very cold when the wind picks up but it's something you have to deal with in April, you just have to get on with it and do your job."

Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Up to the partnership between Douthwaite and van der Gugten, I think we bowled good but not exceptionally well. Our standards are really high, and we weren't even at our best in the first couple of sessions.

"When they got going, it maybe took us by surprise, and we were a little bit slow to react.

"It looks a good pitch. So if we can come back and get them out cheaply, hopefully we can pile the runs on as well.

"They did play well, but we need to be better. We just need to focus on doing our good things for longer."