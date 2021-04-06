Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Australia have not lost the Rose Bowl ODI series to New Zealand since 1999

Second one-day international, Bay Oval, Tauranga Australia 271-7 (50 overs): Haynes 87, Lanning 49; Kasperek 6-46 New Zealand 200 (45 overs): A Kerr 47; Jonassen 3-29 Australia won by 71 runs; take series 2-0 Scorecard

Australia extended their one-day international winning streak to 23 matches with a 71-run win over New Zealand to clinch the three-match series with a game to spare.

Set 272 for victory, New Zealand were bowled out for 200, left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen taking 3-29.

Amelia Kerr top-scored for the hosts with 47 in Tauranga but they lost 7-80 after Kerr fell to Jonassen.

Australia had posted 271-7 from their 50 overs, built on Rachael Haynes' 87.

It is an 18th consecutive bilateral ODI series victory for Australia's women.

They have not lost a one-day series since they were beaten by England in 2013, and they have not lost a series to New Zealand since 1999.

Australia underperformed with the bat, despite 87 from Haynes, as off-spinner Leigh Kasperek took a career-best 6-46.

However, the White Ferns were reduced to 7-2 after just nine balls, and struggled against Australia's accurate bowling.

The final match of the series takes place in Tauranga on Saturday (3:00 BST).