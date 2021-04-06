New Zealand v Australia: Tourists claim 71-run win to take one-day international series
Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket
|Second one-day international, Bay Oval, Tauranga
|Australia 271-7 (50 overs): Haynes 87, Lanning 49; Kasperek 6-46
|New Zealand 200 (45 overs): A Kerr 47; Jonassen 3-29
|Australia won by 71 runs; take series 2-0
|Scorecard
Australia extended their one-day international winning streak to 23 matches with a 71-run win over New Zealand to clinch the three-match series with a game to spare.
Set 272 for victory, New Zealand were bowled out for 200, left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen taking 3-29.
Amelia Kerr top-scored for the hosts with 47 in Tauranga but they lost 7-80 after Kerr fell to Jonassen.
Australia had posted 271-7 from their 50 overs, built on Rachael Haynes' 87.
It is an 18th consecutive bilateral ODI series victory for Australia's women.
They have not lost a one-day series since they were beaten by England in 2013, and they have not lost a series to New Zealand since 1999.
Australia underperformed with the bat, despite 87 from Haynes, as off-spinner Leigh Kasperek took a career-best 6-46.
However, the White Ferns were reduced to 7-2 after just nine balls, and struggled against Australia's accurate bowling.
The final match of the series takes place in Tauranga on Saturday (3:00 BST).
