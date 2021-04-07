Nathan Buck: Northants seamer signs new deal until end of 2022 season

Nathan Buck bowls for Northants
Nathan Buck's contract at Northants had been due to expire at the end of this season

Northamptonshire paceman Nathan Buck has signed a new contract until the end of the 2022 county season.

The 29-year-old joined the club from Lancashire in 2017 and has been a regular in red and white ball formats.

Former England Under-19 and England Lions bowler Buck has taken 399 wickets in 12 years as a professional.

"I'm in a very good place with my cricket, after last season I felt like I was bowling probably the best I've bowled for many years," he said.external-link

Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle added: "His skill set with the ball is second to none and to have a bowler like Nathan who feels comfortable to bowl at any stage of a game and in any format is fantastic."

