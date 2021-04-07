Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nathan Buck's contract at Northants had been due to expire at the end of this season

Northamptonshire paceman Nathan Buck has signed a new contract until the end of the 2022 county season.

The 29-year-old joined the club from Lancashire in 2017 and has been a regular in red and white ball formats.

Former England Under-19 and England Lions bowler Buck has taken 399 wickets in 12 years as a professional.

"I'm in a very good place with my cricket, after last season I felt like I was bowling probably the best I've bowled for many years," he said. external-link

Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle added: "His skill set with the ball is second to none and to have a bowler like Nathan who feels comfortable to bowl at any stage of a game and in any format is fantastic."