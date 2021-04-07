Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Opener Fakhar Zaman made his second successive century

Third one-day international, Centurion Pakistan 320-7 (50 overs): Fakhar 101 (104), Babar 94 (82) South Africa 292 (49.3 overs): Nawaz 3-34, Shaheen 3-58 Pakistan won by 28 runs Scorecard

Another century from Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan to a series-clinching 28-run defeat of South Africa in the third one-day international.

Fakhar, who made 193 in a losing effort in the second ODI, made 101 from 104 balls, with captain Babar Azam adding 94 from 82 deliveries.

Hasan Ali's 32 not out off just 11 balls lifted the tourists to 320-7.

South Africa were rarely in the chase in Centurion, bowled out in the final over for 292 and losing the series 2-1.

The home side were without Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, who had all travelled to the Indian Premier League, while Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out with a quadriceps injury.

Their chase was hit by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took three wickets to see the Proteas slip from 127-2 to 140-5.

Kyle Verreynne made 62 and Andile Phelukwayo 54 to keep alive slim hopes, but when they fell in the 44th and 45th overs respectively, Pakistan were able to seal a comfortable win.