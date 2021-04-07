Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Devon Conway averages 59.12 from 14 Twenty20 internationals

New Zealand have included uncapped trio Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra in their squad for two Tests against England in June.

Batsman Conway, 29, has played three one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s.

Seamer Duffy, 26, has featured in one T20, while spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra, 21, could become the youngest Black Caps Test player in eight years.

The first Test is at Lord's on 2 June, with the series ending at Edgbaston.

New Zealand, ranked number two in the world, have named a 20-man party that will be cut to 15 for the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton, beginning on 18 June.

Kane Williamson, ranked as the number one Test batsman in the world, leads the side but his involvement and that of a number of other players will depend on their Indian Premier League commitments.

That tournament is not due to end until 30 May and Cricket New Zealand said those involved will be "managed on a case by case basis depending on when their team exits the tournament".

Batsman Ross Taylor and all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Doug Bracewell must prove their fitness following injuries at a training camp in early May before they can make the trip.

Pace bowler Lockie Fegurson was not considered as he continues to recover from a partial stress fracture.

New Zealand squad for two-Test series against England: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young.