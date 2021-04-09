James Vince's 231 for Hampshire came off 220 balls

County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two): Hampshire 612-5 dec: Vince 231, Dawson 152*, Alsop 119 Leicestershire 151-4: Dearden 42; Abbott 2-15 Leicestershire (1 pt) trail Hampshire (6 pts) by 461 runs Scorecard

Hampshire captain James Vince completed a double century in his first red-ball innings in more than 18 months as the visitors continued to pile on the runs against Leicestershire.

Vince, 168 overnight, finally went for 231, as Hampshire declared on 612-5.

He was supported by Liam Dawson who struck 21 fours and four sixes in his 152 not out off 139 balls.

Harry Dearden made 42 as Leicestershire replied on 151-4, but they closed 312 shy of the follow-on avoidance target.

Players paused after lunch for a two-minute silence to mark the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and also wore black armbands. Flags were also flown at half-mast in memory of the former two-time president of the MCC.

The prospect of the hosts making the 463 needed to avoid the follow-on looked unlikely when Kyle Abbott struck in only his third over, trapping Sam Evans leg before for the first of four wickets for the Hampshire seamers.

Abbott then had Hassan Azad caught by Dawson at second slip and, although Dearden looked in good touch before edging a catch behind off Brad Wheal, Leicestershire old boy Mohammad Abbas had Lewis Hill caught at second slip.

But Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann (36no) and Harry Swindells (39no) put on an unbroken 70 for the Foxes' fifth wicket to at least offer some hope.

Earlier, Vince reached the third double century of his first-class career - and his first in three years - as Hampshire upped their scoring rate to more than five an over for their highest ever total against Leicestershire, surpassing their 548-8 at Southampton in 1927.

The England batsman looked certain to pass his first-class career best score of 240 but, just nine short of that, he got a thin edge and was caught behind trying to help an innocuous leg-side delivery from left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson to the fine leg boundary.