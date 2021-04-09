Last updated on .From the section Counties

Glamorgan's David Lloyd celebrates the wicket of Yorkshire's Harry Brook

County Championship Group Three, Headingley (day two): Glamorgan 330: Van der Gugten 85*, Douthwaite 57, Carlson 55, Hogan 54; Coad 4-94, Patterson 3-51 & 68-4: Coad 3-18 Yorkshire 193: Lyth 53; Taylor 2-16 Glamorgan (6 pts) lead Yorkshire (3 pts) by 205 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan lead Yorkshire by 205 runs going into day three in their County Championship game, despite struggling to 68-4 in their second innings.

Ben Coad took 3-18 to boost home hopes at Headingley.

But Yorkshire had earlier been bowled out for 193, with only Adam Lyth (52), Harry Brook (40) and Dom Bess (38 not out) making contributions.

England captain Joe Root, on a rare Championship outing, made a cautious 16 before skying Callum Taylor to mid-off.

The young spinner was one of four players to claim two wickets, along with Michael Hogan, Dan Douthwaite and David Lloyd.

Glamorgan's Billy Root was brought on as first change to bowl at brother Joe, but their first head-to-head match-up only amounted to four deliveries, an unsuccessful lbw appeal and a single.

The reverse contest late in the evening saw Billy score four off eight balls bowled to him by his older brother, as Root junior and Chris Cooke saw out the final hour.

Earlier in the day, in Glamorgan's first innings, Hogan completed only the fourth half-century of his first-class career, while Timm van der Gugten was left unbeaten on a career-best 85.

The players observed a two-minute silence before the afternoon session and wore black armbands following the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson:

"After the disappointment of our first-innings bowling and the way we batted, it was vitally important that we had a bit of a fight-back in that last session.

"We performed well, and if we start well in the morning we're right back in the mix.

"It's a pitch which offers a bit with the new ball, and when the ball gets older it's a nice surface to bat on. Unfortunately, we didn't occupy the crease for long enough and by the time the ball got older, we weren't in a position of strength."

Glamorgan's Timm van der Gugten told BBC Sport Wales:

"I used to be a batter back in the day so I always love spending time in the middle. It was enjoyable to bat with Dan last night and then there's always a bit of excitement to bat with Hoges.

"I don't really think about personal milestones, it's more about the team and it's a goal of the team's to get big first innings runs so it was nice to get above 300 and get a lead.

"Everyone bowled well in different stages, it was a collective effort and we would have bitten your hand off for a lead heading into day three.

"I'm sure Callum will tell his kids about it (dismissing Joe Root) when he's older."