Jack Leach batted for more than an hour to frustrate Middlesex

County Championship Group Two, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 313: Robson 165; Gregory 5-68 & 87-2: Gubbins 37* Somerset 172: De Lange 51; Murtagh 4-46 Middlesex (6 pts) lead Somerset (3 pts) by 228 runs Scorecard

Middlesex took control of their County Championship game after gaining a big first-innings lead against Somerset.

The hosts lost their final couple of first-innings wickets in the morning session at Lord's, Lewis Gregory claiming 5-68, as Middlesex made 313.

Somerset then slipped to 89-9, before a stand of 83 between Marchant de Lange (51) and Jack Leach took them to 172.

Middlesex began their second innings in the final session and were 87-2, a lead of 228, when bad light ended play.

Players paused after lunch for a two-minute silence to mark the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and also wore black armbands. Flags were also flown at half-mast in memory of the former two-time president of the MCC.

Middlesex could have been even further in command were it not for Somerset's last-wicket partnership between debutant De Lange and England spinner Leach, who frustrated them for more than an hour.

It meant Somerset went past the follow-on target of 164 which could be important with poor weather forecast in London on Saturday.

Middlesex's seamers were otherwise outstanding, led by 39-year-old Tim Murtagh, who finished with 4-46. Ethan Bamber also took three wickets, including England batsman Tom Banton, bowled for six.

The hosts lost openers Sam Robson and Max Holden, both caught behind off Craig Overton, but Nick Gubbins and captain Stevie Eskinazi saw them through to the close.