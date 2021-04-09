Last updated on .From the section Counties

Durham wicketkeeper Stuart Poynter took five catches including one to dismiss Ben Duckett

County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge (day two): Durham 330: Raine 59* Lees 58, Bedingham 57; Fletcher 3-83 Nottinghamshire 165-7: Moores 40*; Salisbury 3-54 Notts (3 pts) trail Durham (4 pts) by 165 runs Scorecard

Durham bowled themselves into a strong position as Nottinghamshire struggled in their first-innings reply.

Ben Raine's unbeaten 59 helped Durham to 330 in their first innings after they had resumed on 241-7 overnight.

Nottinghamshire were soon in trouble as a new-ball spell from Matt Salisbury (3-54) reduced them to 26-3.

Tom Moores (40 not out) was the only Notts batsman to settle as they closed on 165-7 before bad light stopped play still 165 runs behind.

Earlier on day two, players and officials paused after lunch for a two-minute silence to mark the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and also wore black armbands.

Flags at Trent Bridge were also flown at half-mast in memory of the former two-time President of the MCC.

Durham lost the wickets of Brydon Carse (25) and Salisbury (14) in the opening hour before a last-wicket partnership of 59 between Raine and Chris Rushworth (31) steered them to 330.

Notts were on the back foot as early as the second over when Ben Slater edged behind for a duck before Haseeb Hameed and Joe Clarke were dismissed in consecutive balls as Salisbury bagged the first three wickets.

Durham wicketkeeper Stuart Poynter went on to take five catches, including a spectacular diving effort off Carse after Lyndon James (28) had miscued an attempted pull shot straight up in the air.

Moores and Liam Patterson-White (26) mounted an attempted fightback with a seventh-wicket stand of 56 but Notts will have work to do on third day with only three wickets in hand.