Chris Wright was the last of Hampshire spinner Mason Crane's morning victims at Leicester

County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three): Hampshire 612-5 dec: Vince 231, Dawson 152*, Alsop 119 Leicestershire 202: Dearden 42; Abbott 3-27, Crane 3-49 & 279-8: Hill 65, Dearden 62; Crane 3-101 Hampshire 8 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Hampshire were denied the chance of a three-day win by bad light as they just failed to force victory at Leicester.

The visiting Hampshire attack took 14 Leicestershire wickets in the day - six of them for leg-spinner Mason Crane.

But, despite claiming the extra half hour, the light then quickly faded and play was abandoned for the day.

After the Foxes, 151-4 overnight, were bowled out for 202, Lewis Hill (65) and Harry Dearden (62) helped them improve in the second innings to reach 279-8.

Earlier, Crane had taken three of the wickets as Leicestershire added just a further 51 in their first innings. And, when the hosts followed on, he claimed the key wicket of Dearden, who had batted well as he followed up his first-innings 42.

After 94-2 had quickly become a more ominous 104-4, Hill and Harry Swindells (34) then put on 78 for the fifth wicket.

But, although Swindells and Ben Mike fell in quick succession, Hill, Callum Parkinson and Chris Wright all conspired to take the game into a final day after a seven o'clock finish.