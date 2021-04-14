Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Last-ball finishes, sublime power hitting and top-draw death bowling; the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has kicked off with a bang.

BBC Sport's IPL social covers the big talking points from both on and off the field, as we take a behind-the-scenes look at everything that has been going on in the world's richest cricket competition.

Royals feeling not so stoked

He's one of the biggest names in world cricket and has treated England fans to some of their most cherished memories in recent times, but Ben Stokes' involvement in this year's IPL is over after just one game.

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder broke his finger in the four-run loss to Punjab Kings on Monday…

This fan reflected the downbeat mood…

Others started speculating about who could replace Stokes…

Whereas some Royals fans see it as an opportunity for England's Liam Livingstone to get his chance in the starting XI…

Positive Archer news & super Samson

Whether Royals sign a replacement or not waits to be seen, but it's a second blow for the franchise with England seamer Jofra Archer missing the start of the tournament after injuring his hand while cleaning a fish tank.

But the Royals were pleased to hear that Archer has started light training again…

It is not known when or if Archer will be available for the IPL, but the Royals are due a bit of good fortune.

On the field, it hasn't gone to plan either. In their opening game, they almost pulled off a remarkable run chase against Punjab, falling just short of the 222 target.

But there was one particular positive to take from the game, with captain Sanju Samson hitting a superb 119; an innings which earned him many plaudits…

Billings, Woakes & Smith jump on bhangra bandwagon

Last season's IPL was played in the United Arab Emirates because of Covid-19, but there's a more familiar feel this year with the competition returning to India.

And although the tournament is still behind closed doors, the Bollywood vibes are back and the players got involved with the new viral social media craze of dancing to the 'Vaathi Coming' song.

We'll start off with the Delhi Capitals and what is perhaps the best 57 seconds of video you're likely to see all week…

Our verdict? The India players are born naturals, Chris Woakes has definitely done it before and Steve Smith, erm, gave it a good go.

Sam Billings meanwhile prefers a silent disco…

It's not just the Capitals who have been getting involved; Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner - joined by team-mates Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan - also appears to be loving the 'Vaathi Coming' trend…

The best of the rest

We've covered Stokes, Archer and bhangra, so here's the best of the rest from social media this past week.

Chennai Super Kings look like one big family who have all settled down together to watch EastEnders on a Monday night…

Global superstars Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers share a well-documented bond and friendship at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The pals did let seamer Harshal Patel - who took a five-wicket haul in the win over Mumbai on Friday - become a third wheel for one day only though…

And finally, ever wondered what goes on in a dressing room after a win? Here's a peek into Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting's post-match speech after they thrashed CSK on Saturday…