Chris Morris became the IPL's most expensive ever auction signing after he was was signed for £1.6m by Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals 147-8 (20 overs): Pant 51, T Curran 21; Unadkat 3-15 Rajasthan Royals 150-7 (19.4 overs): Miller 62, Morris 36*, Khan 3-32 Rajasthan Royals won by three wickets Scorecard | Table

Chris Morris hit two sixes in the final over as Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 148 to win, Delhi needed 12 from the last six balls, bowled by England's Tom Curran.

Morris - who is the IPL's most expensive ever signing - finished with 36 from 18 balls and saw his side over the line with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Delhi posted 147-8 with Rishabh Pant scoring 50 from 32 balls.

Having lost the toss and put into bat, Delhi - who thrashed Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their opening game - fell to 37-4 after 7 overs.

Seamer Jaydev Unadkat bowled superbly, varying his length and pace to finish with figures of 3-15, while Mustafizur Rahman also chipped in with 2-29.

Pant's half-century, which included hitting spinner Rahul Tewatia for four boundaries in the 11th over, offered some resistance before the Delhi captain was run out by a direct hit from Riyan Parag.

Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes dismissed England team-mate and Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler for 2

With a relatively low target to chase, Royals' top-order faltered as they fell to 42-5.

Chris Woakes took two wickets in the third over, including the dismissal of England team-mate Jos Buttler.

Buttler - promoted to the top of the order having batted at number four in Royal's four-run loss to Punjab Kings on Monday - was caught behind for two.

David Miller then offered some hope for the Royals with a fine knock of 62 from 43 balls.

The South African - who replaced Ben Stokes in the Royals line-up after the England all-rounder was ruled out of the tournament with a broken finger - hit seven boundaries and two sixes.

When Miller was dismissed by Avesh Khan, Royals still needed 44 runs from 25 balls.

But Morris took on the reigns, launching the ball to all parts of the ground and holding his nerve to seal the win.

