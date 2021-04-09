Last updated on .From the section Counties

Snow delayed the start of play on the third day at Old Trafford

County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Sussex 301 & 38-0: Thomason 23* Lancashire 407: Vilas 189, Davies 61, Jones 58; Hunt 3-47 Sussex (6 pts) trail Lancashire (8 pts) by 68 runs Scorecard

Lancashire will look to take quick wickets on the final day of their game against Sussex after much of day three was lost to bad weather.

The start of play was delayed until 13:15 BST because of snow and then brought to an early conclusion because of bad light and rain.

Home skipper Dane Vilas, who had ended day two unbeaten on 158, added 31 to his total before being last man out.

Sussex reached stumps on 38-0, trailing by 68.

It was a good day for Sussex debutant Sean Hunt who took two more wickets to end with figures of 3-47.

Tom Bailey and Tom Hartley were both run out and Vilas eventually fell 11 runs short of his double century when he was caught by Aaron Thomason after attempting to reverse sweep Jack Carson.

Sussex openers Tom Haines (14*) and Thomason (23*) will resume on day four looking to steer the visitors towards a draw.