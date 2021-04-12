England to play India Test & host New Zealand during summer
England will play a one-off Test against India as part of a multi-format series in June.
Heather Knight's side will begin the series with a four-day red ball match in Bristol from 16-19 June.
They will then face India in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals around the country.
England will end their home summer with a limited-overs series against New Zealand, comprising three T20 games and five ODIs in September.
While England play a Test every two years as part of the multi-format Women's Ashes, India have not played one since meeting South Africa in November 2014.
India won by six wickets when the two sides last met in red-ball cricket.
"I'm so excited. When Test matches do come around, they're massive events for us," England captain Knight told BBC Sport.
"Some of the girls haven't played in a Test match - there's definitely talk about how do you best prepare for it because we obviously don't do it very often."
England and Australia are the only women's sides to have played a Test since 2014.
A number of players have spoken about their desire to play more long-form cricket, but such games have not been seen to be financially viable.
"I'd love to play a Test match in India - what a challenge and event that would be ," Knight added.
"It's really important that we are playing India, who are such a big cricket nation. Hopefully it won't be the only one."
The coronavirus pandemic meant England's 2020 home summer was limited to five T20s against West Indies, all of which were played in Derby.
England v India schedule
16-19 June: One-off Test, County Ground, Bristol
27 June: 1st ODI, County Ground, Bristol
30 June: 2nd ODI, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
3 July: 3rd ODI, New Road, Worcester
9 July: 1st T20, Wantage Road, Northampton
11 July: 2nd T20, 1st Central County Ground, Hove
15 July: 3rd T20, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford
England v New Zealand schedule
1 September: 1st T20, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford
4 September: 2nd T20, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
9 September: 3rd T20, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
16 September: 1st ODI, County Ground, Bristol
19 September: 2nd ODI, New Road, Worcester
21 September: 3rd ODI, The Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester
23 September: 4th ODI, The Incora County Ground, Derby
26 September: 5th ODI, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury
