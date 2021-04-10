New Zealand v Australia: Tourists win rain-affected match to complete ODI series sweep

Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy
Australia won both the ODI and T20 series against New Zealand
Third one-day international, Bay Oval, Tauranga
Australia 149-7 (25 overs): Healy 46; Kasperek 3-24
New Zealand 128-9 (25 overs): Satterthwaite 20; Schutt 2-22, Wareham 2-25
Australia won by 21 runs; won series 3-0
Scorecard

Australia completed a clean sweep over New Zealand with a 21-run victory in a rain-affected final one-day international of the series.

The match was reduced to 25 overs a side after rain in Tauranga.

Australia posted 149-7, with White Ferns off-spinner Leigh Kasperek taking three wickets in five balls to disrupt their progress.

However, New Zealand once again struggled for impetus with the bat, finishing on 128-9.

Alysaa Healy top-scored for Australia with 46 but she, Ashleigh Gardner and Rachael Haynes all fell to Kasperek in one over.

New Zealand slipped to 51-4 and 77-6 in their chase, Megan Schutt taking 2-22 as the hosts struggled for runs.

Georgia Wareham also took 2-25 on her one-day debut as Australia extended their record-breaking winning streak to 24 matches.

Top Stories