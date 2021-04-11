Yorkshire's partnership between Harry Brook and Adam Lyth frustrated Glamorgan

County Championship Group Three, Headingley (day four): Glamorgan 330: Van der Gugten 85* & 241-4 dec: B Root 110*, C Cooke 102*; Coad 3-18 Yorkshire 193: Lyth 53 & 223-4: Lyth 115*, Brook 60; Hogan 2-32 Yorkshire (11 pts) drew with Glamorgan (14 pts) Scorecard

Glamorgan had to settle for a draw against Yorkshire as Adam Lyth (115 not out) and Harry Brook (60) halted the visitors' victory bid at Headingley.

Set 379 to win in a potential 76 overs, Yorkshire were 223-4 when the teams shook hands.

Lyth and Brook dug in comfortably to ease home worries, after Joe Root fell for 13 just after lunch.

Earlier Billy Root and Chris Cooke made unbeaten centuries for Glamorgan before the declaration.

Root had the satisfaction of reaching three figures with a leg-side push for two off brother Joe, who had been brought on to bowl shortly before.

Cooke accelerated towards his hundred with some muscular drives and marched off as soon as he got there, having taken his partnership with Root to 212, a record fifth-wicket stand for Glamorgan against Yorkshire.

The home side, favourites to win County Championship Group Three, looked in real trouble when Joe Root edged Douthwaite to slip to leave them on 47-3.

But after losing 10 minutes to a snow flurry, Glamorgan also had to consider being docked points for a poor over-rate. They gave their spinners a lengthy outing as Lyth played a confident and assured innings, reaching three figures in just 166 balls.

Yorkshire will have to replace injured seamers Ben Coad and Matthew Fisher for their trip to Kent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan will take confidence from having the better of their opening game after a poor red-ball performance in 2020, although Saturday's snowfall came when they had high hopes of pushing on to win.

Glamorgan batsman Billy Root told BBC Sport Wales:

"Personally it was great to come here and put a performance in, but more importantly for the team we can be really proud of what we've achieved.

"Since I was a little boy I always wanted to play here, so it's nice to have some joy here, really nice to score some runs.

"Joe is a far better bowler than people sometimes give him credit for, you've just got to play him like any other decent off-spinner. I was more focussed on what I was doing rather than on batting against my brother.

"There were times when I was close to getting him out, he was close to getting me out, really enjoyable to play against him this week."

Coach Matthew Maynard added:

"I'm very happy with the performance against a strong Yorkshire side, to play the way we have and come away with more points is testimony that we were a bit better than them, so delighted with a lot of things.

"We thought we'd need some early wickets but we let them back in because we were three overs down and you lose a point an over, so we had dual spin at a time when you'd have at least one seamer on, but the captain did exactly the right thing because of the weather."

Yorkshire batsman Adam Lyth:

"We haven't played our best cricket this game, we know that, but we've come away with a decent draw and some positives at the end.

"Personally, it's been a fantastic game for me. I was disappointed that I didn't go on in the first innings, but that ball would have got me out eight or nine times out of 10.

"The way I've played in the Durham University friendly and in this game, I'm absolutely thrilled, hopefully there's many more fifties and hundreds to come.

"We lost a few early wickets, but the way myself and Harry Brook played was very pleasing to see."