Kyle Abbott got the first of the two wickets Hampshire needed to secure victory at Leicester

County Championship Group Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four): Hampshire 612-5 dec: Vince 231, Dawson 152*, Alsop 119 Leicestershire 202 & 305: Hill 65, Dearden 62; Crane 3-102 Hampshire (24 pts) beat Leicestershire (2 pts) by an innings and 105 runs Scorecard

Hampshire needed half an hour to wrap up their County Championship Group Two innings win over Leicestershire, who were bowled out for 305.

After being denied on Saturday by bad light, following an improved batting performance in Leicestershire's second innings, Hampshire got the job done in the eighth over of the final day.

Kyle Abbott got the first wicket, trapping Gavin Griffiths lbw for 16.

Mohammad Abbas then bowled last man Alex Evans, leaving Chris Wright on 41.

Abbott finished with match figures of 5-80 and Abbas 3-68, while spinner Mason Crane took six for 151.