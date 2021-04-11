Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Critchley's second half-century of the match helped Derbyshire stave off the possibility of defeat by Warwickshire at Edgbaston

County Championship Group One, Edgbaston (day four): Derbyshire 189: Critchley 64, Reece 63; Norwell 5-32 & 244: Critchley 83, Hosein 78*; Hannon-Dalby 5-76 Warwickshire 221: Lamb 54, Yates 40 & 7-0 Warwickshire (9 pts) drew with Derbyshire (8 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire's outside chance of a late Sunday afternoon run chase to beat Derbyshire was ruined by the weather.

Resuming on 71-5, Derbyshire lasted until just before tea when they were bowled out for 244 following fifties for Matt Critchley and Harvey Hosein.

Critchley made 83, his second half-century of the game, while Harvey Hosein was not out on 78.

Set 213 to win in 41 overs, openers Dom Sibley and Will Rhodes faced 25 balls before rain ended their reply on 7-0.

It was a relatively brief flurry of snow that took the players off but another followed to end a contest plagued by unseasonably wintry weather in Birmingham on all four days.

Warwickshire still had two individual highlights to take from their opening Championship game of the season - five-wicket hauls for pacemen Liam Norwell, in the first innings, and Oliver Hannon-Dalby, who took the first five Derbyshire second innings wickets.

But there was no further success for Hannon-Dalby on a final day dominated by sixth-wicket pair Critchley and Hosein's match-saving stand of 113 in 36 overs.

Hannon-Dalby ended with 5-76, his eighth haul of five or more wickets in a first-class innings - six of which have come inside the last three years.

Derbyshire are back in Group One action at home to Worcestershire on Thursday, when Warwickshire go to Trent Bridge to face Nottinghamshire.