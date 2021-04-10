Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan overtook Australia's David Warner to become the third-highest runscorer in Indian Premier League history

Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings 188-7 (20 overs): Raina 54; Woakes 2-18 Delhi Capitals 190-3 (18.4 overs): Dhawan 85, Shaw 72 Delhi Capitals won by seven wickets Scorecard

Last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals started their 2021 Indian Premier League campaign with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Chasing 189, Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) shared 138 before captain Rishabh Pant guided them home.

Earlier CSK made 188-7, with Suresh Raina making 54 and England's Moeen Ali and Sam Curran 36 and 34 respectively.

Chris Woakes took 2-18 for the Capitals, with Tom Curran taking 1-40.

Moeen, making his debut for CSK after leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore, made his 36 off 24 balls, and shared 53 with the returning Suresh Raina.

Raina, who missed last season's rearranged tournament in October and November in Abu Dhabi for personal reasons external-link , made 54 off 36 and went joint third with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the most fifties in the IPL with 39.

Sam Curran carried his side to a competitive total, scoring his 34 off just 15 balls, including back-to-back sixes off his brother Tom.

Dhawan and Shaw's partnership, which lasted 13.3 overs, broke the back of the chase, before Pant (15*), who is captaining the Capitals with Shreyas Iyer out after surgery on a shoulder injury sustained in the recent series against England, sealed victory with eight balls to spare.

Sam Curran took 0-24 from his two overs, while Moeen conceded 33 in his three wicketless overs.

Delhi are next in action against Rajasthan Royals, who have England's Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler on their roster, on Thursday, while Chennai Super Kings play Punjab Kings on Friday.

Listen to commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders at 15:00 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.