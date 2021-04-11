County Championship: Gloucestershire chase target of 228 to beat Surrey

Graeme van Buuren
Graeme van Buuren hit 17 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 110
County Championship Group Two, The Bristol County Ground (day four):
Surrey 220 & 333: Foakes 133, Burns 74; M Taylor 4-94
Gloucestershire 326 & 229-2: Van Buuren 110*, Dent 91*
Gloucestershire (22 pts) beat Surrey (4 pts) by eight wickets
Scorecard

Graeme van Buuren's rapid unbeaten century led Gloucestershire to an eight-wicket victory over Surrey.

Set a target of 228, Van Buuren hit 110 off 98 balls and captain Chris Dent made 91 not out in a stand of 193.

A rain shower after tea halted the hosts with 43 needed, but they got back on at 17:20 BST and raced to victory.

Earlier England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes made 133 but Surrey lost their last five second-innings wickets in Bristol for 15 to be bowled out for 333.

The visitors had looked comfortable at 318-5 with a lead of more than 200 approaching lunch, but Jordan Clark's dismissal by Matt Taylor (4-94) moments after reaching his half-century triggered the collapse.

Foakes edged Taylor behind early in the afternoon session having made an 11th first-class century and last man Amar Virdi was run out a couple of overs later.

Gloucestershire lost James Bracey and Tom Lace in consecutive overs to leave them 36-2 before Van Buuren's 94-ball hundred and Dent's second half-century of the match saw their side to victory in just 37.1 overs.

