Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rob Keogh managed a high score of 31 last season in six innings

County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day four): Northamptonshire 434 : Vasconcelos 154, Keogh 124; Podmore 4-77 Kent 455 and 42-1 Northamptonshire (15pts) drew with Kent (14pts) Scorecard

Rob Keogh scored his 10th first-class hundred on day four at Wantage Road as Northamptonshire drew with Kent.

Keogh's highest score last summer was only 31, so his 124 was a welcome return to form as he helped his side to maximum batting bonus points.

Northants were eventually bowled out for 434 as Harry Podmore took the final three wickets to finish with 4-77.

With a lead of 21 and the game going nowhere, Kent lost Daniel Bell-Drummond for five before snow ended play early.

Northamptonshire took 15 points to Kent's 14, with bonus points the only jeopardy on the final day.

The home side resumed their first innings on 301-5 trailing by 154 and needing another 99 in 28 overs for full batting points.

Keogh steered them there with a century in 236 balls and 10 fours before flicking Podmore to midwicket.

Northants travel to Lancashire in the second round of matches with Kent hosting Yorkshire at Canterbury.