Defending champions Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi in the final match before the tournament was suspended

The Pakistan Super League will resume on 1 June with the final on 20 June after it was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The Twenty20 tournament was halted on 4 March after seven cases were reported.

A June restart was initially proposed subject to a Pakistan Cricket Board-commissioned independent report into how Covid-19 protocols were breached.

Those plans have now been finalised with enhanced safety measures based on the commission's findings.

"The board of governors endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 standard operating procedures," read a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Teams will begin a mandatory seven-day quarantine period from 22 May before Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United in the first match on 1 June, with all remaining 20 games to be played in Karachi.

England and Quetta Gladiators batsman Tom Banton was one of the players who tested positive in the days prior to the tournament being suspended.