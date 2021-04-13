Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Heath Streak played 65 Tests and 189 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been banned from all cricket for eight years for corruption offences.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) found that Streak, 47, engaged with an Indian man known as 'Mr X' during his time coaching Zimbabwe and in Twenty20 leagues across Asia.

Streak passed on information on matches and contacts details of players, including one national team captain.

In return, he received two Bitcoins and an iPhone for his wife.

Streak, a former pace bowler, is Zimbabwe's all-time leading wicket-taker and once took 6-87 in a Test against England to earn a place on the Lord's honours board.

He also had spells in county cricket with Warwickshire and Hampshire.

The ICC found that he disclosed information likely to be used for betting on matches in the 2018 tri-series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the 2018 Indian Premier League and 2018 Afghanistan Premier League.

He also facilitated introductions to four players, failed to disclose the gifts and payments he received, and the approaches to engage in corrupt activity.

The ICC also said Streak attempted to disrupt its investigation by colluding with Mr X - who had also been interviewed - and deleting phone messages.

"Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the Code," said Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC's integrity unit.

"As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game. He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.

"The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful.

"He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation."