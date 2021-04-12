Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer cut his hand while cleaning a fish tank at home in January

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will return to light training this week after having surgery on his right hand.

The 25-year-old had a piece of glass removed from a cut to his hand that he sustained while cleaning a fish tank at home in January.

He will work with Sussex and England medics to manage his return.

No decision has been made on when Archer, who has already missed the start of the Indian Premier League, can return to playing.

It is hoped he will be able to increase his bowling intensity from next week.

Archer sustained the injury before England's tour of India, where he played in two of the four Tests and all five T20 matches.

He also had an injection in March on a longstanding elbow problem.