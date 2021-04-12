New Zealand women in England 2021
September
1 1st Twenty20 international, Chelmsford (14:30 BST)
4 2nd Twenty20 international, Hove (14:30 BST)
9 3rd Twenty20 international, Taunton (14:30 BST)
16 1st ODI, Bristol (10:30 BST)
19 2nd ODI, Worcester (10:30 BST)
21 3rd ODI, Leicester (10:30 BST)
23 4th ODI, Derby (10:30 BST)
26 5th ODI, Canterbury (10:30 BST)
