England in West Indies 2022

All venues set to be announced in April 2021.

January

28 1st Twenty20 international (d/n) (22:00 GMT)

30 2nd Twenty20 international (d/n) (22:00 GMT)

February

2 3rd Twenty20 international (d/n) (22:00 GMT)

4 4th Twenty20 international (d/n) (22:00 GMT)

5 5th Twenty20 international (d/n) (22:00 GMT)

March

1-4 Tour match (opponents TBC)

8-12 1st Test (14:00 GMT)

16-20 2nd Test (14:00 GMT)

24-28 3rd Test (14:00 GMT/15:00 BST)

