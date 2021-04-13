England in West Indies 2022
All venues set to be announced in April 2021.
January
28 1st Twenty20 international (d/n) (22:00 GMT)
30 2nd Twenty20 international (d/n) (22:00 GMT)
February
2 3rd Twenty20 international (d/n) (22:00 GMT)
4 4th Twenty20 international (d/n) (22:00 GMT)
5 5th Twenty20 international (d/n) (22:00 GMT)
March
1-4 Tour match (opponents TBC)
8-12 1st Test (14:00 GMT)
16-20 2nd Test (14:00 GMT)
24-28 3rd Test (14:00 GMT/15:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made