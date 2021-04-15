Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Critchley's century followed his two half-centuries the match against Warwickshire last week

LV= County Championship Group One, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 360-8 : Critchley 109, Du Plooy 98, Hosein 65*, Godleman 50 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Derbyshire 4 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Derbyshire celebrated the return of cricket to the County Ground for the first time in 575 days as they piled up the runs against Worcestershire.

Leus De Plooy (98) and Billy Godleman (50) shared a century stand of 137 for the second wicket.

Matt Critchley (107) and Harvey Hosein (65 not out) then also shared a century stand of 112 for the fifth wicket.

But Critchley's departure triggered the late loss of four Derbyshire wickets as the hosts were hauled back to 360-8.

Ed Barnard and new West Indian signing Alzarri Joseph both struck twice in successive balls as Derbyshire collapsed from 338-4.

That matched the earlier efforts of captain Joe Leach, who took the first two Derbyshire wickets.

Joseph's late burst made up for an otherwise frustrating day on his debut, having previously proved expensive in going for more than five an over.

With the in-form Hosein still there, supported by Ben Aitchison on three, Derbyshire still have 10 overs left to prise a fifth batting point - or for the Pears to take maximum bowling points.

Having not played any of their five Bob Willis Trophy or 10 T20 Blast matches on home soil because of Covid-19 restrictions in the delayed 2020 season, this was the first time Derbyshire had hosted a game since September 2019.

They had an extra four overs tagged onto the day from the regulation 96, to account for the forthcoming loss of play this Saturday afternoon when English county cricket will be halted in honour of the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.