Last updated on .From the section Counties

Craig Overton and Steven Davies helped Somerset recover in the afternoon session

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one): Somerset 312: Davies 87, Overton 54 Gloucestershire 13-0: Dent 9* Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Somerset (3 pts) by 299 runs Scorecard

Steven Davies made 87 as Somerset edged the opening day of their County Championship match against local rivals Gloucestershire at Taunton.

The visitors took regular wickets after putting Somerset in, with Ryan Higgins (3-71) and Matt Taylor (3-67) reducing them to 110-5 shortly after lunch.

But Davies and Craig Overton (54) countered superbly, putting on 116 as the home side recovered to 312 all out.

Gloucestershire survived three tricky overs unscathed to close on 13-0.

They will be relieved to still have 10 wickets in hand heading into the second day, with West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on two.

But Somerset will hope to emulate the bowling display they produced on the same ground against their nearest neighbours in the Bob Willis Trophy last August, when they skittled them for 76 and 70 to wrap up a resounding 314-run victory.

It was the Gloucestershire attack that impressed for much of day one this time, as Higgins, Taylor and David Payne (3-72) all took three wickets apiece.

However, Somerset wrestled back momentum after lunch through Davies and Overton.

Davies struck 12 fours and one six during his 180-ball stay at the crease, with Overton showing similar attacking intent during a controlled but purposeful 30-over partnership.

Once Davies fell with Somerset still 36 runs short of 300 a third batting point looked unlikely, but Marchant de Lange's entertaining 26-ball 37 - including two maximums - comfortably helped them beyond the milestone.