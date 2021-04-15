Ollie Robinson was a reserve for England on their 2021 tour of India

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one): Glamorgan 285 (75 overs): Carlson 127*, Lloyd 84; Robinson 4-50, Carson 3-14 Sussex 99-0 (23 overs): Thomason 53* Sussex (3 points) trail Glamorgan (2 pts) by186 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson shared the honours before the visitors took control late on in Cardiff.

Carlson's stylish unbeaten 127 and David Lloyd's aggressive 84 steered Glamorgan to 284 all out.

But the total looked below par as Sussex reached 99 without loss in 23 overs.

Aaron Thomason (52 not out) and Tom Haines (43 not out) made sure their side finished the day strongly.

Robinson's spells early in the first two sessions twice left Glamorgan in trouble after they were put in, as he showed the skills that put him in England contention.

They only managed two substantial stands on a bright but chilly day, Carlson and Lloyd putting on 110 for the fourth wicket while Dan Douthwaite joined Carlson in a hard-hitting stand of 87 for the seventh wicket.

It was a first century in two years for Carlson, his 127 coming off 182 balls, but he ran out of partners as Glamorgan fell short of the third batting point they should have earned.

Northern Irish off-spinner Jack Carson, 20, took three for 14 wickets as the tail subsided tamely while teenage seamer Henry Crocombe, part of a youthful Sussex line-up, claimed two victims.

Thomason and Haines then made huge inroads into the home score in the closing stages, as they tucked into some below-par efforts from the Glamorgan change bowlers.

Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson told BBC Radio Sussex:

"The first hour for us was a really good start after winning the toss with three early wickets, we let it slip but then pulled it back again.

"We thought the best time to bowl would be on the first day and overall we've had a good day, the lads batted well tonight and finished well.

"Sri Lanka and India with England was a really good experience, eye-opening to see the conditions and how hard Test cricket can be.

"I learned a lot from Jimmy (Anderson) and Broady (Stuart Broad) and I feel it's stood me in really good stead coming back and going into the season. You can never have an off-day, you have to be always at the top of your game, so it was a really good winter for me and hopefully I can be around England a bit more."

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was nice to get a personal milestone and put us in a decent spot but we didn't bowl as well we could have, so it's important for us to have a fresh start and take a few early wickets.

"As a batting group, when we're in a tough spot we want to be positive but there was a bit in the wicket early on and Ollie Robinson is a quality bowler.

"I've made a few technical tweaks but it's more about having a clear head, and it's nice to put a winter's hard work on the field.

"I'm still in my last year at Cardiff University and I've got a few exams coming up but then I'll be a full-time cricketer. I've loved my time at university but I'm very ready to concentrate on cricket."