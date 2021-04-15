Last updated on .From the section Counties

Josh Bohannon struck eight fours on day one

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one): Lancashire 264-8: Bohannon 68, Davies 57; Kerrigan 3-53 Northants: Yet to bat Lancashire 2 pts, Northants 2 pts Scorecard

Ex-England spinner Simon Kerrigan took three wickets on his return to Emirates Old Trafford on an even first day between Lancashire and Northants.

Kerrigan, released by Lancashire in 2018, returned figures of 3-53 as the visitors checked the Red Rose's progress after they elected to bat.

Alex Davies made 57 and Josh Bohannon 68 but, despite every batsman getting a start, nobody was able to go on.

Lancashire closed on 264-8, with Saqib Mahmood unbeaten on 15.

Mahmood and Tom Hartley (10 not out) will hope to guide the home team towards 300 and a third batting point on the second day.

They appeared to be in complete control at 97-1 before Davies, who struck seven boundaries, was run out by Tom Taylor.

Bohannon remained patient during his 156-ball knock but, after he was trapped in front by Kerrigan, wickets continued to fall regularly.

Taylor, who dismissed Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft and Tom Bailey, provided impressive support for Kerrigan with figures of 3-72.