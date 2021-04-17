Lancashire's Steven Croft scored the 14th first-class century of his career

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day three): Lancashire 305 & 296-7 dec: Croft 103*, Davies 36, Bailey 34 Northants 177 & 59-3: Vasconcelos 22*, Procter 15* Northants (3 pts) require 366 more runs to beat Lancashire (5 pts) Scorecard

Steven Croft struck a superb unbeaten century at Emirates Old Trafford as Lancashire set up a final-day victory charge against Northamptonshire.

Set a nominal 425, Northants closed on 59-3 after a superb spell from England white-ball fast bowler Saqib Mahmood.

Having resumed day three on 60-0, Lancashire lost openers Keaton Jennings and Alex Davies in quick succession.

But Croft's 103 not out helped them to 296-7 declared, before Mahmood's late burst put Northants in further trouble.

First he had Ben Curran caught by Rob Jones for 14, before removing number three Emilio Gay for a duck four deliveries later.

Rob Keogh also fell for four, dismissed by Tom Bailey (1-21), meaning Ricardo Vasconcelos (22 not out) and Luke Procter (15 not out) will resume on the fourth day.

It was Croft's fine knock that put the Red Rose in such a strong position, hitting seven fours and a six during his 174-ball innings.

His consistency and composure made up for several other batsmen getting starts - including Jennings (27), Davies (36) and Bailey (34) - but failing to go on.

Lancashire batsman Steven Croft:

"It was a very pleasing day on a personal note and for the team. We had a target of how much we wanted to bowl and it was nice not to drag it out too long and get out there and get some wickets.

"I've been down the order a bit in four-day cricket so it was nice to get an opportunity at the top and get some runs to go with it. It's a big relief but most importantly we are in a good position.

"I would've liked a lot more centuries. My conversion rate isn't great so I've gone a small way to improving that. It's very sweet as it's been a long winter and a few years coming.

"Dane Vilas and I work well together. Although I still want to contribute as a player hopefully I can give some valuable advice to the lads and pass on any wisdom if I can. That's my role."

Northants head coach David Ripley:

"Our strategy was to take as much time out of the game as we could and we did that very well.

"We then needed to blunt them with that new ball and we weren't able to do it and now it's a bit of a mountain for us to climb and get out of this.

"We finished the last session on top as it was difficult with Matt Parkinson bowling into the rough but it's a really big challenge now for us.

"I was very impressed with Saqib Mahmood - he ran in and bowled with good pace, good skills and he moved the ball around. It's caused us a bit of damage."