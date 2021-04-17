Last updated on .From the section Counties

Wayne Madsen helped Derbyshire's Matt Critchley celebrate only his third five-wicket haul for the county

LV= County Championship Group One, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 390 : Critchley 109 & 268-5: Critchley 84, Madsen 66; Mitchell 2-34 Worcestershire 305: Fell 69, Wessels 60, Joseph 46; Critchley 5-67 Derbyshire (7 pts) lead Worcestershire (6 pts) by by 353 runs with five wickets remaining Scorecard

Derbyshire all-rounder Matt Critchley kept up his cracking start to the season as he followed up his first-innings century and 5-67 with the ball to hit 84 against Worcestershire.

Critchley took two of the last three Pears wickets to fall as the visitors, 243-7 overnight, were bowled out for 305 to trail by 85 on first innings.

He then ended up top Derbyshire run scorer for a fourth straight innings.

Helped by 66 from Wayne Madsen, that propelled Derbyshire to reach 268-5.

Critchley, who hit half-centuries in both innings of last week's draw with Warwickshire at Edgbaston, just missed out on a second century in this game.

He was out late in the day, one of two rare victims for the wily old medium pace of former Pears skipper Daryl Mitchell.

But Critchley's innings still helped the hosts end day three with a lead of 353, with a declaration expected either overnight or early on day four.

Earlier West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph weighed in with a useful 46 with the bat on his Pears debut.

In accordance with all the day's County Championship games up and down the country, play was halted for an hour and 20 minutes in mid-afternoon to mark Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's funeral