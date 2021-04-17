Since joining the Bears from Northants in 2017, injury-hit Olly Stone has only played 14 Championship games but he has now taken a healthy 63 wickets at less than 20 apiece

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 273 & 260: Clarke 56, Hameed 53; Briggs 4-68, Stone 3-66 Warwickshire 201& 85-3: Rhodes 44 Warwickshire (4 pts) need a further 248 runs to beat Nottinghamshire (5 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire will start day four at Trent Bridge on 85-3 as they bid to deny Nottinghamshire a first red-ball win in almost three years.

The visitors, set 333 to win and almost certainly a man short without injured England opener Dom Sibley, were up against it when Rob Yates and India Test player Hanuma Vihari fell cheaply.

But losing skipper Will Rhodes in the final over was a big blow to the Bears.

Earlier, England's Olly Stone took 3-66 to help to bowl out Notts for 260.

Backed by spinner Danny Briggs (4-68), fit-again Stone took two of the wickets to end with five in the match as Notts, 128-2 overnight, were hauled back.

But stand-in opener Yates struggled for 26 balls to make only 2 before falling LBW to England star Stuart Broad, Lyndon James then ensured a second failure in the match for Vihari and Liam Patterson-White struck with the third ball of the day's final over to perhaps crucially trap Rhodes in front for 44.

Nottinghamshire, relegated from Division One without a single victory in 2019 and limited to only five winless Bob Willis Trophy games in 2020, have not triumphed in first-class county cricket since beating then champions Essex at Chelmsford in June 2018.

In accordance with all the day's County Championship games up and down the country, play was adjourned for an hour and 20 minutes in mid-afternoon to mark Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores:

"That was a huge wicket for us at the end after working really hard for the last couple of hours. To get Rhodes the way he was playing was a big reward for Liam Patterson-White, who had bowled beautifully.

"That was a big moment but we have to be patient and stay calm as we chase down these last wickets.

"The lads know what they need to do. Play it session by session and not let themselves be distracted but give it everything they've got to try to claim that win."

Warwickshire spinner Danny Briggs:

"We're still not sure whether Dom Sibley will be able to play. We're waiting to see how he pulls up and will look at the game situation.

"He is desperate to bat and if he thinks he can do it and we're in a position where it is feasible I'd imagine we'll see what he can do.

"It was a blow to lose Will Rhodes at the end but we will try to put together a couple of partnerships and put them under the pump. It has been a pretty good wicket and we definitely have the belief that we can win."