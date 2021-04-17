Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ryan Higgins took four wickets, including Somerset captain Tom Abell

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three: Somerset 312 & 149: Hildreth 64, Higgins 4-29 Gloucestershire 309 & 28-1: Bracey 10*, Brathwaite 8* Gloucestershire (6 pts) require 125 more runs to beat Somerset (6 pts) Scorecard

Gloucestershire will chase 153 for victory over local rivals Somerset on the final day at Taunton.

The visitors closed day two on 28-1, after a superb bowling display saw Somerset dismissed for just 149.

Ryan Higgins again starred with the ball, claiming 4-29, while debutant Dominic Goodman took the key wicket of James Hildreth, who was well set on 64.

Gloucestershire lost opener Chris Dent before the close, but will still be favourites to reach their target.

Kraigg Brathwaite and James Bracey will resume on day four, with Dent having diverted a Craig Overton delivery onto his own stumps attempting a leave.

The chase was set up by a combination of fine Gloucestershire bowling and Somerset's top order again misfiring, with Josh Davey's 22 the next best score after Hildreth's well-constructed knock.

Tom Lammonby was first to go, caught behind off Higgins for a third successive County Championship duck, while Tom Abell (six), Tom Banton (18) and George Bartlett (nought) also failed.

After Steven Davies was dismissed by David Payne for 12, Hildreth and Davey shared 54 to at least drag their side to a competitive total.

But, once Hildreth was trapped in front by Goodman (2-19), Gloucestershire were able to polish off the tail with relative ease.