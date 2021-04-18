Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South African AB de Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018

Indian Premier League, Chennai Royal Challengers Bangalore 204-4 (20 overs): Maxwell 78 (49), De Villiers 76* (34) Kolkata Knight Riders 166-8 (20 overs): Russell 31 (20), Jamieson 3-41 Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 38 runs Scorecard

Spectacular batting from Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers propelled Indian Premier League leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 38-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Maxwell made 78 from 49 balls and De Villiers 76 not out from 34 to take Bangalore to 204-4 in Chennai.

Andre Russell tried to keep Kolkata alive with 31 from 20 balls, but they fell well short on 166-8.

Bangalore are the only team to remain unbeaten so far this season.

Kolkata, led by England captain Eoin Morgan, have now tasted back-to-back defeats after an opening win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For Virat Kohli's Bangalore, there is optimism they can finally win the title for the first time, having only reached the play-offs on three occasions and never appeared in the final.

One reason for the growing expectation is the form of Australian Maxwell, who has been rejuvenated by his move from Punjab Kings and is currently the tournament's leading run-scorer.

He arrived at 9-2 in the second over after leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy had Kohli brilliantly caught by Rahul Tripathi for five then bowled Rajat Patidar for one.

What followed was an awesome display of power and invention, including one outrageous reverse-hit for one of three sixes.

De Villiers was even more destructive, going through his full repertoire to take 56 runs off the final three overs.

The batting was backed up by a complete bowling performance, particularly from seamer Harshal Patel, the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

He returned 2-17 from his four overs, a yorker to bowl Russell sealing the win at the beginning of the final over.

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson weighed in with 3-41, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 2-34.