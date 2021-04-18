Last updated on .From the section Counties

David Willey (second from right) ended Matt Milnes' four-and-a-half-hour innings with the new ball

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day four): Kent 265 & 244: Milnes 78, Stevens 47, Willey 5-61 Yorkshire 379 & 330-5 dec: Lyth 116, Root 101, Brook 66* Yorkshire (23 pts) beat Kent (5 pts) by 200 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire's bowlers eventually wrapped up victory over Kent on the final day of their Group Three encounter.

Resuming on 33-2 and chasing an unlikely 445 to win, Kent slumped to 86-5 before lunch at Canterbury.

Yet nightwatchman Matt Milnes led the resistance with support from Ollie Robinson and Darren Stevens (47).

Milnes had reached a career-best score of 78 before being trapped lbw by David Willey, who cleared up the tail to end with 5-61 and seal a 200-run win.

Yorkshire appeared well on course to win when Willey removed Daniel Bell-Drummond's off stump in the first over of the day and Jordan Thompson (3-24) picked up the wickets of Joe Denly (30) and Jack Leaning for a duck in quick succession.

But Robinson was the only man to fall in the afternoon session, edging behind off Duane Olivier, as the hosts reached 193-6 at tea.

Willey got the crucial breakthrough when he trapped Milnes, who batted for almost five hours to eclipse his previous best first-class score of 43, with the new ball.

The England limited-overs international then removed Stevens in his next over when the veteran all-rounder chipped to Joe Root at mid-wicket.

Willey then saw off Miguel Cummins lbw and, with Harry Podmore unable to bat, secured Yorkshire's first win of the County Championship campaign.