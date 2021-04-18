Last updated on .From the section Counties

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Glamorgan 285: Carlson 127*; Robinson 4-50 & 348: Carlson 132, Taylor 84; Robinson 9-78 Sussex 481: Van Zyl 113; Hogan 4-46 & 154-2: Thomason 78*, Clark 54* Sussex (24 pts) beat Glamorgan (4 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson claimed a career-best 9-78 to set up an eight-wicket victory over Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Six of Robinson's wickets were leg-before as he ripped through the Glamorgan tail.

Set 154 to win in 51 overs, Aaron Thomason and Tom Clark saw them comfortably home.

The match was remarkable for the total of 18 lbw decisions, equalling a county championship record.

Earlier Glamorgan looked like making Sussex work harder for their victory despite losing Kiran Carlson for 132 early in the day, taking his match aggregate to 259 for once out.

Callum Taylor and Dan Douthwaite battled through 42 overs in a stand of 79, but Robinson came back in a four-wicket blast after lunch to underline his England credentials.

The last home four wickets added only three runs with Taylor last out in a total of 349, caught at deep cover for a five-hour 84.

A placid pitch gave Glamorgan little encouragement in the final session with Thomason (78 not out) and Haines (54 not out) improving their averages as both scored their second half-centuries of the game.