Mohammad Abbas finished with match figures of 9-39

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day four): Hampshire 319 & 290-4 dec: Holland 146*, Northeast 118 Middlesex 79 & 281: White 73, Gubbins 67; Holland 3-19, Abbas 3-28, Abbott 3-64 Hampshire (22 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by 249 runs Scorecard

Hampshire took the final six Middlesex wickets they needed before lunch on day four to make it back-to-back wins in the County Championship.

Resuming on 208-4 and facing a victory target of 521, Ian Holland pinned Robbie White lbw in the second over without adding to his overnight 73.

Holland (3-19) got Martin Andersson before Middlesex were eventually all out for 281, to lose by 249 runs.

Paceman Mohammad Abbas claimed 3-28 to finish with nine wickets in the match.

It was also a game to remember for all-rounder Holland as he added a fine bowling performance to scores of 64 and a career-best 146 not out with the bat.

Middlesex have now lost their first two fixtures in Group Two following the four-wicket defeat by Somerset in the opening round of the season.

Hampshire captain James Vince told BBC Radio Solent:

"A fantastic performance. We spoke after the win against Leicestershire about how important it would be to back that up and from the word go, the effort to make nearly 300 on the first day really set the game up.

"The way Mo (Mohammad Abbas) bowled in that opening spell on the second day, you don't see that very often.

"We know he's a world-class bowler and capable of producing match-winning spells. But that helped us open up a huge gap in the game.

"Pretty much all around, it couldn't have gone much better.

"I'm delighted with the start, but I'll be pretty boring and say we'll take each game as it comes as we've got Gloucestershire next who have also won two in two.

"It'll be a pretty strong test and the games come thick and fast."

Middlesex captain Steven Eskinazi told BBC Radio London:

"Reflecting on the first eight days we've played this season, it's been an hour-and-a-half's cricket that's let us down.

"We have to analyse critically how we're going but there's been pressure points in both games where we really haven't stood up.

"But we've also played some good cricket against good sides and if we hold our chances, get the rub of the green and get a bit better, I really think results are going to start turning for us."