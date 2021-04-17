Cameron Steel: Hampshire sign Durham batsman on loan

Cameron Steel in action for Durham
Cameron Steel has already featured for Hampshire's second XI this season, scoring 134 against Surrey in a friendly

Hampshire have signed Durham batsman Cameron Steel on a two-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old has come in as injury cover, and will add squad depth for Hants during County Championship matches this month and next.

Right-hander Steel has scored 2,007 runs at an average of 29.51 in his 40 first-class appearances.

"He's an opening batsman with an appetite for runs and that should stand him in good stead," director of cricket Giles White told the club website.external-link

