James Bracey made 201 runs in the match in total

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four) Somerset 312 & 149: Hildreth 64, Higgins 4-29 Gloucestershire 309 & 156-2: Bracey 83*, Brathwaite 36 Gloucestershire (22 pts) beat Somerset (6 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Gloucestershire beat local rivals Somerset by eight wickets to register their first County Championship win at Taunton for 28 years.

James Bracey added an unbeaten 83 to his first-innings 118 to guide his side to victory on the final morning.

Having resumed on 28-1, Bracey and Kraigg Brathwaite (36) safely negotiated the first hour to ease any lingering Gloucestershire nerves.

Brathwaite fell at 89-2, but Bracey ensured a memorable win for his side.

The 23-year-old again impressed, hitting 13 fours during his 122-ball stay at the crease, and in the end arguably proved the difference between the two teams.

His performance will also have kept him in the thoughts of the international selectors, having spent time in England's bio-secure bubble over the past 12 months.

The result, however, was really set up by Gloucestershire's bowlers on the third day in skittling Somerset for 149 - after the hosts had held a slender three-run lead on first innings.

Ryan Higgins returned figures of 4-29, while Matt Taylor and Dominic Goodman took two wickets apiece, to limit Somerset on what appeared a decent pitch.

A first victory at Taunton since 1993 means Gloucestershire have now won each of their first two opening matches in Group One.