Tim Bresnan struck eight fours in his match-winning 68 not out at Trent Bridge

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge (day four) Nottinghamshire 273 & 260: Clarke 56, Hameed 53; Briggs 4-68, Stone 3-66 Warwickshire 201& 333-7: Bresnan 68*, Hain 57, Lamb 50; Paterson 3-77 Warwickshire (20 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (5 pts) by three wickets Scorecard

Tim Bresnan struck a superb 68 not out as Warwickshire chased 333 to beat Nottinghamshire by three wickets.

The hosts looked favourites to end their near three-year wait for a County Championship win when they reduced the Bears to 184-6 shortly after lunch.

But Bresnan and Ollie Stone (43) built a seventh-wicket partnership of 113 to turn the game in the last two sessions.

Stone fell to Stuart Broad with 36 runs still needed but Bresnan survived being dropped on 56 to steer the Bears home.

Warwickshire had resumed the final day on 85-3 in their second innings knowing they realistically had just six wickets remaining, with England Test opener Dom Sibley sidelined by a fractured finger earlier in the match.

But Sam Hain (57) and Matt Lamb (50) guided them through the morning session unscathed to 167-3 despite a probing spell of fast bowling from England Test bowler Broad, particularly to Hain.

Notts came roaring back in the afternoon session as Dane Paterson (3-77) removed Hain, Lamb and Michael Burgess in quick succession as the Bears slipped from 174-3 to 184-6 in less than six overs.

That brought Bresnan and Stone together and they stood firm, Stone surviving a blow to his arm from Broad to reach tea on 237-6.

Broad eventually broke their resistance on 297-7, with Tom Moores clinging on to an outside edge from Stone, but the Notts wicketkeeper could not hang on to a tougher chance three runs later when he put down Bresnan off Broad.

That was enough of a lifeline for the former Yorkshire all-rounder to get his side over the line alongside Danny Briggs (16 not out).

Nottinghamshire, relegated from Division One without a single victory in 2019 and limited to only five winless Bob Willis Trophy games in 2020, have not triumphed in first-class county cricket since beating Essex at Chelmsford in June 2018.