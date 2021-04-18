Last updated on .From the section Counties

Luke Procter joined Northants from Lancashire in 2017

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day four) Lancashire 305 & 296-7 dec: Croft 103*, Davies 36, Bailey 34 Northants 177 & 218: Procter 93; Wood 3-31, Parkinson 3-39 Lancashire (21 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by 206 runs Scorecard

Lancashire eventually beat Northants by 206 runs in the final hour of the match, despite a valiant rearguard effort from Luke Procter.

The ex-Lancashire all-rounder faced 294 balls as he attempted to bat out the last day, but was the final wicket to fall at the hands of Matt Parkinson.

Tom Taylor absorbed 115 balls for 13 and Nathan Buck saw off 60 deliveries.

But Luke Wood removed Buck and Simon Kerrigan in successive balls to give the Red Rose hope before Procter fell.

The 32-year-old was eyeing a fifth first-class century once number 11 Ben Sanderson joined him at the crease, but was unable to bring up the milestone despite Sanderson playing a good supporting role.

The pair managed to survive nine overs, but the persistent pressure applied by England white-ball spinner Parkinson, who bowled 16 maidens in his 32 overs, eventually told.

The visitors had begun the day on 59-3 after a superb opening spell from Saqib Mahmood appeared to have given Lancashire the upper hand heading into the fourth morning.

Although frustrated for much of the day, the home side completed the job shortly after the umpires had called for the final hour of play, to register their first win of the County Championship season.