Ben Cox batted for more than three and a half hours to ensure Worcestershire withstood Derbyshire's victory charge

LV= County Championship Group One, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Derbyshire 390& 312-5 dec: Critchley 84; Mitchell 2-34 Worcestershire 305 &193-8: Cox 60*, Barnard 35; Aitchison 3-18 Derbyshire (15 pts) drew with Worcestershire (14 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire hung on for a draw against Derbyshire thanks to a defiant seventh-wicket partnership between Ben Cox and Ed Barnard.

Derbyshire added 44 runs in the first 10 overs before declaring their second innings on 312-5, a lead of 397.

That left them 84 overs to try and bowl out the Pears and they looked well set when reducing the visitors to 83-6.

But Cox (60 not out) and Barnard (35) added 85 in just over two hours before Worcestershire finished on 193-8.

Cox's 148-ball stay at the crease came alongside Barnard's 110-ball effort with captain Joe Leach (9 not out) also digging in right up to the end for 59 balls.

Ben Aitchison (3-18) and Matt Critchley (3-76) had earlier done the damage to the top and middle-order as Fynn Hudson-Prentice (2-38) also chipped in with early wickets.

But Derbyshire could not capitalise on their bright start with Worcestershire only losing the wickets of Barnard and Alzarri Joseph (4) in the evening session.