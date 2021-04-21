Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Harris joined Middlesex from Glamorgan at the end of the 2012 season

Welsh seam bowler James Harris is to rejoin Glamorgan on a two-week loan deal from Middlesex.

Harris joins after Timm van der Gugten was ruled out of Thursday's County Championship game at Northamptonshire.

The 30-year-old spent six years in the Glamorgan first-team squad from the age of 17, claiming 12 wickets against Gloucestershire on his debut.

Harris has played for England Lions and has 494 first-class wickets in 148 games, as well as scoring 3,862 runs.

He was previously back at Glamorgan on loan in 2014, and is the new chairman of the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Glamorgan are currently without Ruaidhri Smith (hamstring) and Jamie McIlroy (rib fracture), while van der Gugten is described as having "muscle tightness" despite completing the Sussex game.

Australian one-day international Michael Neser has yet to arrive from Queensland, while new recruit James Weighell went wicket-less on his debut in last weekend's defeat by Sussex.

"We've needed to strengthen the bowling attack and bring cover in," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"James is a fantastic bowler with a very strong first-class record who knows the club inside out and will slot seamlessly into the squad."