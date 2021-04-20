Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kent have signed former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir for the second half of this year's T20 Blast campaign.

The 29-year-old left-armer, who retired from all forms of international cricket at the end of last year, will join the Spitfires for up to seven group games.

The date of Amir's arrival will depend on Karachi Kings' progression in the Pakistan Super League and quarantine requirements upon entry to the UK.

Amir helped Essex Eagles to win the T20 Blast title in 2019.

"We're delighted that a player of Amir's quality has agreed to join us for the later stages of the Blast this year," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website. external-link

"His skill and experience will be an invaluable addition to our bowling attack."

Amir played 36 Tests, 61 one-day internationals and 50 T20Is for Pakistan between 2009 and August last year.

He was one of three Pakistan players jailed in 2011 for a plot to bowl no-balls in a Test against England and served a five-year ban for spot-fixing.

He has taken 220 wickets at an average of 22.50 in 190 appearances in T20 competition.