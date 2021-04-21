Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glenn Phillips has played 25 Twenty20 internationals and one Test match for New Zealand

Gloucestershire have signed New Zealand international Glenn Phillips for the entire 2021 T20 Blast campaign.

The 24-year-old top-order wicketkeeper-batsman is the eighth highest run scorer in New Zealand's Twenty20 history with 506 runs.

His 46-ball century against the West Indies earlier this year was the fastest-ever by a New Zealander.

Phillips has played T20 cricket back at home for Auckland and in the Caribbean Super League for Jamaica Tallawahs.

"Glenn is very exciting to watch and he's going to add a massive amount to what is already a powerful T20 batting line-up," interim head coach Ian Harvey told the Gloucestershire website. external-link

"He can bat at the top of the order, in the middle and also add to our firepower at the end.

"He's a bit of an all-rounder because he bowls and keeps wicket as well so he will give us plenty of options and I'm looking forward to getting him in the team."