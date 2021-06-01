Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Logan van Beek has taken 86 wickets in T20 matches at an average of 27.96

Derbyshire have re-signed all-rounder Logan van Beek for this summer's T20 Blast competition.

The 30-year-old played for the county in all formats of the game in 2019, taking nine T20 wickets as the Falcons reached Finals Day for the first time.

Although born in New Zealand, he has played two one-day internationals and eight T20 matches for the Netherlands.

He replaces Australian Billy Stanlake, who suffered a stress fracture in his back last month.

"Logan's got a great attitude and he fit straight into the squad during what was a successful Vitality Blast run for Derbyshire in 2019," said head of cricket Dave Houghton.

"He's continued to improve his game over the last two seasons and silverware for his club in New Zealand, as well as earning a recall to the Netherlands side, is testament to his development."

Derbyshire begin their T20 Blast campaign with away games against Lancashire and Leicestershire on 9 and 11 June, before hosting Birmingham Bears at the Incora County Ground on 13 June.

Van Beek said: "I really enjoyed my first spell with Derbyshire.

"We were able to do something special in the Vitality Blast and I'm hungry to help the side do it again."