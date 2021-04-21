Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Anderson has taken 614 Test wickets for England

Lancashire and England pace bowler James Anderson will miss this week's County Championship game at Kent with a tight calf.

The 38-year-old had been due to make his first appearance of the season in the match which starts on Thursday, but has not been included in the squad.

Anderson last played in England's innings defeat by India in the fourth Test at the start of March.

Lancashire have won one and drawn one of their two matches so far this year.